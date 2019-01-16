Unidentified women console each other at the scene of a violent attack early Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, in Nairobi, Kenya. (Ben Curtis/AP)

Nine hours after Kenya’s interior minister claimed that security forces were “in the final stages of mopping out the area” of a terrorist attack on a Nairobi hotel and office complex, and 17 hours after the attack began, gunshots continued to ring out from the besieged buildings.

Eric Kiraithe, a government spokesman, refused to offer any details on the number of attackers, whether they have hostages or a tentative tally of the dead and wounded. A staff member at a morgue near the hotel told the Post that the facility had received 15 bodies. The fate of the attackers was unknown, though one reportedly blew himself up at the beginning of the attack.

Morgue staff determined that the dead included 11 Kenyans, an American and a Briton, but that two others had not yet been identified.

The U.S. State Department confirmed that one American was killed in the attack.

The attack was claimed by the al-Qaeda-aligned Somali militant group al-Shabab in statements to international media on Tuesday. It echoed a September 2013 attack by the group at the Westgate shopping mall just a mile away, in which fighters armed with automatic weapons killed 67.

Throughout Tuesday afternoon and evening, hundreds of guests at the DusitD2 hotel and workers in its adjoining office complex hid under desks, locked themselves in rooms, or ran for cover as the attack unfolded. Gunfire was audible throughout the night and into the morning.

On Wednesday, Nairobians came out in large numbers to donate blood. The city regained its regular buzz and congestion as its roughly 4 million people went back to work.

Like the Westgate attack, Tuesday’s seemed to be aimed at Kenyan professionals and foreigners. It also demonstrated how capable al-Shabab was of carrying out attacks outside Somalia despite a dramatic increase in airstrikes against them by the Kenyan air force and U.S. military.

Details of some of the victims became known by Wednesday morning as colleagues and family members announced the deaths of co-workers and loved ones.

Among the dead was Jason Spindler, an American business executive who was the C.E.O. of a consulting firm that has its Africa headquarters in the complex that was attacked.

A friend of Spindler’s wrote of him on Twitter, “Jason Spindler was one of those rare men who was loved by pretty much anyone he touched in Kenya and around the world ... He chose a life of hope and inclusion. I am grateful to have known and learned from him.”

A Kenyan parliamentarian, Fatuma Gedi, announced the deaths of two Kenyans of Somali descent, Feysal Rashid Haji and Abdalla Sheikh Mohamed Dahir.

“We will come out of this cowardly act stronger and more united as a nation,” Gedi wrote.

Others posted happier news about friends and family that had made it out alive.

One announced being reunited with Bryson Mwakuwona, a blogger on menswear who described himself on Twitter thusly: “Thinker, sportsman, Purveyor of thoughts and clothes. I enjoy sunsets.”

Brian Kuira, self-proclaimed “optimist who loves coffee and elephants,” also took to Twitter to announce his own freedom.

“We’ve been rescued from Dusit. I have a new found respect for Kenyan cops, so professional as they evacuated us. Thank you all for the prayers,” he wrote.

