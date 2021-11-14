The epicenter is located some 60 kilometers (some 36 miles) southwest of Bandar Abas port in Hormozgan province.
There was no immediate report on damages or casualties. The USGS report set the earthquake at magnitude 6.3.
State TV said the quake was felt in Kerman and Fars provinces, both located in the north of Hormozgan province.
The report said assessment teams had deployed to analyze the situation.
Iran lies on major seismic faults and experiences one earthquake a day on average. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people. A magnitude 7 earthquake that struck western Iran in 2017 killed more than 600 people and injured more than 9,000.