Germany’s North Rhine-Westphalia state closed schools as a precaution, and several other states said students could stay home if they wanted.
In Bavaria, trees falling on power lines left more than 10,000 people without electricity.
Meteorologists said they measured winds speed of up to 135 kilometers per hour (84 miles per hour) in low-lying areas.
Cyclonic weather over the north Atlantic is expected to send further storms toward Europe in the coming days.
Germany’s national weather service DWD predicts that Storm Zeynep will hit the country on Friday.