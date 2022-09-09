Strong earthquakes shake part of Indonesia's West Papua

JAKARTA, Indonesia — A series of strong inland earthquakes shook Indonesia’s easternmost province Saturday, but there were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties.
Those earthquakes posed no danger of triggering a tsunami, said Daryono, who heads the Earthquake and Tsunami Mitigation Division. He said the earthquakes were triggered by a thrust in the Memberamo Anjak fault.
“There is no report on the impact of damage,” said Daryono, who goes by a single name.
The U.S. Geological Survey measured the quakes between 6.1 and 5.9 magnitude at a depth of 19 to 33 kilometers (11.8 to 20.5 miles). Variations in early measurements are common.
With a population of around 1.2 million, West Papua is one of Indonesia’s least-populous provinces.
Indonesia is a seismically active archipelago of 270 million people that is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis.
In February, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake killed at least 25 people and injured more than 460 in West Sumatra province. In January 2021, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake killed more than 100 people and injured nearly 6,500 in West Sulawesi province.
A massive quake off the coast of Aceh in 2004 triggered a powerful tsunami that killed around 230,000 people in a dozen countries.