In the southwestern Czech Republic, a railway track was blocked by fallen trees while another one was flooded.
Meteorologists issued a warning against extreme thunderstorms that were forecast to hit the central part of the country.
A rare tornado believed to be the most devastating in the country’s modern history torn through the southeast Czech Republic two weeks ago, killing six people and injuring hundreds.
The tornado touched down as strong thunderstorms hit the entire country. Seven towns and villages sustained heavy damage that included over a thousand buildings turned to rubble and overturned cars.