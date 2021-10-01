Some local train services in Chiba and other prefectures east of Tokyo were temporarily suspended Friday. Several flights and ferries connecting Tokyo’s Haneda airport and outer islands have been canceled.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters that no damages or injuries have been reported so far. He urged Izu islanders to stay indoors and avoid going near glass windows until the typhoon passes.
Rain up to 200 millimeters (8 inches) are predicted on the Izu Island and 150 millimeters (6 inches) in the Tokyo region by Saturday morning. The meteorological agency cautioned residents in the affected areas against possible flooding and mudslides.