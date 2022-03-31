Members of Czech police forces stand in front of a school where a teacher was killed in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, March 31, 2022. Police in the Czech capital have arrested a suspect who allegedly killed a teacher at a Prague vocational school with a machete, ofiicials said. The suspect, a student from the school, was arrested after a manhunt that involved hundreds of police officers. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)PRAGUE — Police in the Czech capital have arrested a student over the machete killing of a teacher at a Prague vocational school, officials said on Thursday.The suspect, a student from the school, was detained after a manhunt that involved hundreds of officers, police said.Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.ArrowRightEducation Minister Petr Gazdik said the incident was likely a result of a conflict between the teacher and the student. He gave no more details.“It’s something that should have not happened,” Gazdik said.Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...