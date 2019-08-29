Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong addresses the crowds outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong on June 17, 2019, during a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition bill. (Thomas Peter/Reuters)

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong was arrested Friday morning as he was walking to a subway station, his organization said in a statement, and is being held on three charges.

The organization, Demosistō, did not immediately have details on his charges. A spokeswoman for the Hong Kong Police Force could not immediately confirm his arrest and the circumstances under which he was detained.

Wong was arrested at roughly 7:30 a.m. Friday “when he was suddenly pushed into a private car on the street,” his organization said. Demosistō, which Wong founded, said he is being held in the Hong Kong police headquarters in the Wanchai neighborhood.

The group has sought help from its lawyers.

Wong rose to prominence as one of the young leaders of the 2014 Umbrella Movement, a 79-day street occupation aimed at securing universal suffrage for Hong Kong. He was previously arrested and charged in connection with those protests, and released from jail in June.

The ongoing protest movement in Hong Kong this time has taken a leaderless form — in part to avoid arrests and detention that plagued leaders like Wong in the past, and also to empower a broader base of participants. Demosistō members, unlike in 2014, have not delivered speeches at rallies or been prominent faces on the front lines, but have used the group’s social media presence to help the movement gain awareness particularly in the international community.

On Thursday night, another prominent activist, Andy Chan, was detained at Hong Kong airport while trying to board a plane. Chan, who founded a party that advocates for Hong Kong independence, was arrested in August on suspicion of possessing offensive weapons and bombmaking materials.

Hong Kong police have arrested more than 800 people in connection with protests that have rocked the city since June, some of them on harsh riot charges. More protests and rallies are planned for this weekend, though police have declined to authorize them.

