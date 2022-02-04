The guard was called in after the students blockaded the main highway between Mexico City and the Pacific coast resort of Acapulco.
Students from the rural teachers’ college known as Ayotzinapa have a longstanding reputation for clashing with authorities, blocking the highway in the city of Chilpancingo and hijacking passing passenger buses and trucks.
In 2014, 43 students from the college were hijacking buses in the nearby city of Iguala when they were kidnapped and presumably killed by a drug gang.