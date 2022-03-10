Researchers said the increase could be driven by more socializing since all coronavirus restrictions were lifted in late February, as well as waning protection from the vaccine booster.

Paul Elliott, the director of the study, said there was an uptick in hospitalizations and infections particularly in the older group. “But we don’t know where it’s going to go,” he added.

“We really need to be monitoring closely the infection data through surveys, such as REACT, and we need to monitor the hospitalization,” Elliott said.

Jenny Harries, head of the U.K. Health Security Agency, said the data showed that “the pandemic is not over and we can expect to see COVID circulating at high levels.”

Official figures showed that more than 346,000 people tested positive in the past 7 days, a 46% jump from the previous week.

The study estimated that almost half of the positive cases were a sub-variant of the omicron variant, which researchers say is more highly transmissible.

Britain’s government lifted all mandated COVID-19 restrictions in England on Feb. 24 as infection rates and hospitalizations fell following a surge in December and January.

People who test positive are no longer legally required to isolate at home, and face coverings in public places and the tracing of infected people’s contacts were also scrapped.

