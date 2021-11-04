Hadra said the four ministers who are meant to be released are from among the 100 government officials who were arrested during the coup. Half of them, he said, are believed to be held in Khartoum and the others are scattered across the country’s provinces. He said that he has not been able to communicate with his clients or even know their whereabouts until now. He said around 25 officials and politicians are facing charges for inciting troops to rebel, which is an apparent reference to a failed coup attempt in September.