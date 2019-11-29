Pro-democracy groups in the country have held fresh protests demanding the former ruling party’s disbandment.
The sovereign council grew out of a power-sharing agreement between the country’s ruling generals and protesters demanding sweeping political change. It includes both military and civilian members.
Women played an important role in the mass protests that led to al-Bashir’s overthrow in April. The transitional government includes Sudan’s first female foreign minister, Asmaa Abdallah.
