Protests erupted also elsewhere on Thursday, including in Khartoum’s twin city of Omdurman and in the cities of Madani, Nyala and Atbara. Videos of protesters beating drums, waving Sudanese flags and chanting anti-military slogans circulated on social media. There were also videos showing protesters hurling stones at police in the capital, Khartoum, as riot police fired tear gas.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties Thursday. Around 90 people, including 15 children, have been killed since the coup, according to Sudan Doctors Committee, which tracks protester casualties.

The protest was called by the Sudanese Professionals’ Association and the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change, an alliance of political parties and groups which spearheaded the uprising that culminated in al-Bashir’s ouster in 2019.