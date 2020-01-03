By Associated Press January 3, 2020 at 3:04 AM ESTCAIRO — Sudanese military says one of its aircraft crashed in west Darfour region on Thursday evening, killing all 16 on board.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy