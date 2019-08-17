Sudan's protest leader Ahmad Rabie (right), flashes the victory gesture alongside Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (second from right), the chief of Sudan's ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC), after they signed a power-sharing agreement on Saturday in Khartoum. (Ebrahim Hamid/AFP/Getty Images)

Sudan marked a major symbolic milestone on Saturday as the military officers who overthrew ex-president Omar Hassan al-Bashir in April reached an agreement to share power with civilian leaders in an arrangement that sets up elections in 2022. Bashir, who ruled Sudan for 30 years, is currently awaiting trial, with proceedings expected to begin Monday.

The agreement to form a transitional “sovereign council” to govern the country was signed amid a celebratory mood in the Sudanese capital Khartoum.

The council will be made up of equal numbers from the military and civilian sides, though Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who has led the country since just after Bashir’s ouster, will lead it for the first 21 months.

The council will operate at a level above the bureaucratic government, which will be led by an economist, Abdalla Hamdok, who will assume power on Sept. 1.

Hamdok represents a coalition of civilian groups known as the Forces for Freedom and Change, which includes professional associations that spearheaded nine months of nationwide street protests, playing a central role in the military’s decision to ultimately depose Bashir. While the protests began in response to a faltering economy and rising prices, they quickly morphed into a popular revolt against Bashir.

But Bashir’s removal barely quelled the protests, as many believed the military council that took power represented holdovers from his authoritarian regime.



Sudanese pro-democracy supporters celebrate the power-sharing agreement on Saturday in Khartoum. (Mahmoud Hjaj/AP)

The protests took place on an unprecedented scale in Sudan, and in Khartoum, coalesced into a sprawling sit-in outside the military’s headquarters, where people chanted slogans, watched musical performances and decorated walls with protest art. The sit-in was violently dispersed by paramilitary elements on June 3, and protest-aligned doctors groups say nearly 130 were killed — with some victims thrown into the Nile River, which passes through Khartoum.

One of the main sticking points in the negotiations between the military and civilian leaders was whether the former would be granted immunity against prosecution that could stem from investigations into the events of June 3, as well as other violent crackdowns. Rights groups say at least 250 people were killed by military or paramilitary forces since the protests began last December.

Sudan’s military is not a unified force. The leaders of the transitional military council hailed from both the army as well as national and regional militias. Its deputy, Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known more commonly as Hemedti, commands the Rapid Support Forces, which protesters accused of the worst of the crackdowns. Hemedti claims the June 3 crackdown was carried out by rogue elements and criminals who had stolen RSF uniforms.

The RSF has played a dubious role in Sudan’s recent history. Its forces were behind a brutal campaign in Sudan’s Darfur region during which the United Nations said 300,000 were killed and millions displaced.

That campaign resulted in charges of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide being brought against Bashir and other military leaders, but not Hemedti. The trial that began for Bashir on Saturday doesn’t relate to those charges, but other financial misconduct. Bashir is still wanted by the International Criminal Court, but Saturday’s power-sharing agreement did not specify whether he would be turned over by the incoming transitional council.

Hemedti, meanwhile, has come to be seen as the man wielding real power in Sudan. His RSF have grown by tens of thousands of soldiers and are deployed across the country, as well as in huge numbers in Yemen, where they fight on the front lines of Saudi Arabia’s effort to beat back Houthi rebels. Meanwhile, he and his family run a massive business empire, spanning from gold mines to airlines.

In a region where the memories of the Arab Spring’s failures are fresh, many Sudanese hope their country can buck the trend. Despite the concessions given to the military in the power-sharing deal, celebrations were planned in Sudan for Saturday night.

The three-plus year period between now and the planned elections presents a chance for a new civilian leadership to continue chipping away at three decades of military-backed rule, or for the opposite: a further entrenchment of military rule, with perhaps less pressure from relentless street protests. Many international observers remained skeptical of the prospects for a civilian-led democratic government in Sudan.

“The [military-civilian] negotiations deal only with the façade issues of the composition of the civilian organs of government and not the real sources of power: who controls the gold, the foreign exchange, and the guns,” wrote Alex de Waal, the executive director of the World Peace Foundation at Tufts University. “At present, Gen. Hemedti is making the Government of Sudan subordinate to his transnational mercenary and gold business. While this power hierarchy prevails, Sudan cannot achieve economic stabilization or democracy.”

Hemedti granted a rare interview to the BBC on Saturday, and pledged to abide by the terms of the new agreement.

“We will stick to every single letter we have agreed on,” he said. “Even without the agreement we [would] have to work in this direction because it’s in the country's interest.”

Western and African countries have mostly backed the negotiations, pushing for the civilian leadership to hammer out an agreement with the military as quickly as possible. Ethiopia’s prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, played a particularly active role in mediating the discussions between the two sides. Ahmed and other African heads of state were in Khartoum on Saturday for the signing of the agreement.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, which borders Sudan to the north, have more forcefully backed the military leadership, hosting them on multiple occasions. Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E. pledged $3 billion in both monetary and in-kind aid, but it is unclear how much of it has reached Sudan.

Egypt experienced similar street protests in 2011, leading to the downfall of longtime president Hosni Mubarak. After a short period of civilian rule, during which Mohamed Morsi, a Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated politician became president, the military retook power.

Sudan’s incoming government will be faced with immense economic hurdles, including fuel and food shortages, which provided the initial spark for the protests last December.

