He accused a “handful” of political parties in the government of monopolizing power and neglecting the people’s interests. Dagalo, who is commonly known as Hemedti, has been seen by Burhan’s side in many of the post-coup meetings with international diplomats. He wields extensive influence in the country after leading brutal campaigns against the insurgency in the restive Darfur province under al-Bashir. His forces have also been accused of violently dispersing a sit-in during the 2019 uprising that led to protester deaths.