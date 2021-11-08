He accused a “handful” of political parties in the government of monopolizing power and neglecting the people’s interests. Dagalo, who is known as Hemedti, has been seen by Burhan’s side in many of the post-coup meetings with international diplomats. He wields extensive influence in the country after leading brutal campaigns against the insurgency in the restive Darfur province under al-Bashir. His forces have also been accused of violently dispersing a sit-in during the 2019 uprising that led to protester deaths.