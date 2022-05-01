Suez Canal chief says April revenues hit all-time record

CAIRO — Egypt’s Suez Canal said Sunday its monthly revenues hit an all-time record, raking in $629 million in April.
He said the revenues rose by 13.9% compared to April last year when the crucial waterway received $553.6 million.
About 10% of global trade, including 7% of the world’s oil, flows through the Suez Canal, which connects the Mediterranean and Red seas.
The canal, which first opened in 1869, is a major source of foreign currency to Egypt.
The annual revenues of the canal reached $6.3 billion in 2021, the highest in its history. The Canal said 20,649 vessels passed through the waterway last year, a 10% increase compared to 18,830 vessels in 2020.
The shipping industry is still under pressure from the coronavirus pandemic and Russia’s war on Ukraine has already added to global economic concerns.