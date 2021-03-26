On Friday morning, the canal’s service provider, Leth Agencies, said in a tweet that the Ever Given “remains grounded in the same position” with tugboats and dredgers working to “refloat” the vessel, which is blocking the flow of an estimated $12 billion in goods.

With some experts predicting that freeing the ship could take weeks, some global shipping companies on Friday began seeking alternative routes for their cargo.

At least seven tankers carrying liquefied natural gas were diverted, including three steered toward the longer route to Europe via the Cape of Good Hope in southern Africa. Another nine tankers were expected to be diverted if the blockage continues into the weekend, an analyst for data intelligence firm Kpler told the Guardian newspaper.

At least four long-range oil tankers with the capacity to haul 75,000 tons of oil were also possibly headed around the Cape of Good Hope, London-based ship brokering firm Braemar ACM told Reuters, adding that shipping rates have nearly doubled this week “as the market starts to price in fewer vessels being available in the region.”

According to the group Marine Traffic, at least three container ships have changed their routes in the past hours, including a ship traveling from Malaysia to Europe and another one heading from Great Britain to Thailand, “adding a further 25 days” to their arrival time.

A third container ship, the group said Friday, was about to pass the Strait of Gibraltar “before turning around to travel around Africa on its journey towards Singapore.”

The longer journeys were likely to hike up freight rates even more. But they were raising environmental concerns: The “higher speeds and the deviation to catch up and going round Cape of Good Hope” will cause more greenhouse gas emissions, tweeted Jan Hoffman, a Geneva-based shipping logistics expert. “By how much remains to be seen.”

The Ever Given, which is operated by Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine Corp., was headed to Netherlands on Tuesday when it ran aground in the 120-mile-long passage from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean, roughly 3.7 miles north of the canal’s southern mouth.

It’s unclear how the massive vessel turned sideways, its bow pressed against the eastern wall and its stern wedged in to the canal’s western wall. Both the Evergreen Marine Corp. and Egyptian authorities have blamed heavy winds and poor visibility for the mishap. But other experts were skeptical that winds could push the Ever Given, which was fully loaded with containers, in such a manner.

Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority have deployed eight large tugboats, including the Baraka 1, with a towing power of 160 tons, to try to release the Ever Given. A Dutch firm with expertise in salvage operations also began to work with the authority on Thursday, with the focus on removing the sand and mud around the vessel’s bow — an enormous task.

Late Thursday, Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority said in a statement on its Facebook page that it needed to remove between 530,000 to 706,000 cubic feet of sand, reaching a depth of 29 to 52 feet, to free the ship.

“In our view the situation now looks unlikely to be heading for a swift resolution,” Braemar ACM said in a note to clients Thursday.