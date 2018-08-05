Three foreign troops serving under the U.S. military’s command were killed in a suicide attack on Sunday in eastern Afghanistan, the coalition said.

The incident happened during a combined, dismounted patrol with Afghan forces, the coalition said in a statement, without identifying the nationality of the soldiers and exact location of the incident. The statement added, “Another Resolute Support service member, which U.S. Forces-Afghanistan acknowledged was an American, and two Afghan National Army soldiers were also injured in the blast.”

“Their sacrifice will endure in both our hearts and history, and further strengthen our resolve,” said General John Nicholson, the U.S. top military commander in Afghanistan, according to the statement.

The Taliban, which has led the insurgency against foreign troops and Kabul’s government, said it had conducted a “tactical blast” against American troops in Parwan province, which lies to the north of Kabul.

Sunday’s losses are the deadliest for the coalition in many months in Afghanistan.

