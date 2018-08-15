A man who was injured in a deadly suicide bombing that targeted a training class in the Shiite neighborhood of Dasht-i Barcha is placed in an ambulance in western Kabul, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. (Rahmat Gul/AP)

A suicide bombing killed and wounded scores of people Wednesday at an education center in a Shiite district of Kabul, health officials said, highlighting precarious security in the Afghan capital amid relentless attacks by militants.

At least 48 people were reported dead and 67 injured, most of them students, but there were unconfirmed reports of higher casualties.

A spokesman for the Taliban insurgents immediately denied any connection to the bombing, and no other group claimed it. But the attack bore the hallmarks of previous suicide bombings by the Islamic State militia, many of them at mosques, shrines and other targets in the same Shiite and ethnic Hazara area of Kabul, a densely crowded community called Dasht-i-Barchi.

In a short message on social media, the Taliban spokesman posted that the group’s “mujahideen have no links with Kabul incident.” Nevertheless, the deadly bombing came just after a ferocious five-day Taliban siege on the eastern city of Ghazni ended Tuesday, and the successive urban attacks left Afghans feeling whipsawed and exhausted.

The Taliban also claimed a ground attack early Wednesday in northern Baghlan province that left up to 44 Afghan police officers and soldiers dead, the latest in a series of such assaults by the Taliban on security targets in scattered rural areas.



An Afghan woman grieves for her son who died in a suicide attack in Kabul, Aug.15, 2018. (JAWAD JALALI/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

The assault on Ghazni, a provincial capital about 90 miles southwest of Kabul, was far more devastating. It left parts of the city in ruins, killed at least 120 security forces and civilians in intense fighting, and sent residents fleeing to the countryside before the insurgents retreated under pressure from Afghan forces backed by U.S. aerial assaults.

It was the most serious insurgent attack on an urban area since 2015, and it appeared to sabotage both rising hopes for a truce during the next week’s Eid-ul-Adha holiday and for revived peace talks in the 17-year conflict. It also put added pressure on the government of President Ashraf Ghani, which has scheduled parliamentary elections in October but may not be able to protect them.

The Wednesday afternoon attack at the Kabul learning center resembled a March suicide bombing that wounded six students at another Shiite educational center in the same district. In that attack, which was claimed by the Islamic State, a man wearing a suicide vest entered a classroom but failed to detonate his explosives and instead threw a grenade.

In the past year, the extremist Sunni militia has carried out numerous bombings in Kabul’s Shiite community, many of them on religious holidays, in an apparent attempt to foster hostility between the country’s minority Shiites and majority Sunni Muslims. The Islamic State views Shiites as heretics.



Afghan women mourn in a hospital in Kabul after a blast in a Shiite district killed scores of people, many of them students. Aug. 15, 2018. (MOHAMMAD ISMAIL/Reuters)

The deadliest such attacks have included a bombing at a historic Shiite shrine that killed 30 people who were celebrating the Persian new year, another at a public gathering to commemorate a late Shiite militia leader, and a third at a school where people were registering for voter ID cards.

