The military academy in Kabul attacked Tuesday has been the target of attacks in the past claimed by the Islamic State. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack Tuesday.

Two civilians and four military personnel were among the dead, the ministry said in a statement. Afghan security forces cordoned off the area, and ambulances rushed in and out to evacuate casualties.

The demand for a reduction in violence in Afghanistan has become central to now-stalled peace talks between the United States and the Taliban.

Taliban negotiations have offered a plan to bring violence down, but their U.S. counterparts have not yet formally resumed talks.

The last round of formal talks was “paused” in December by U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad following a complex Taliban attack on the U.S. military base in Bagram.

On Sunday, Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban spokesman in Qatar, said Khalilzad held a joint meeting with Taliban representatives and Qatar’s foreign minister to discuss “some important issues on the results of the negotiations and the next moves,” according to a statement posted to Twitter.

The last large scale attack in Kabul happened in November when a car bomb killed 13 and wounded 20. The bombing appeared to target a private security firm, but many of the dead were children. No group claimed responsibility.

An estimated 157,000 have been killed in Afghan war since 2001, according to the Afghanistan Papers.