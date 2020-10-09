A 17-year-old girl was killed by a shark at the same spot in 2017.
A 57-year-old diver was killed by a great white shark off Esperance in January. His body was never found.
Pro surfer Matt Wilkinson had a close encounter with a great white shark off Ballina on the Australian east coast on Wednesday. A drone video showed the shark come to within inches of Wilkinson’s feet as he paddled his board before suddenly darting away.
