“It hurts us as a society when drug cartels take the lives of children,” the state prosecutors’ office said in a statement.
Sonora has been wracked by gang violence, including the killings of Indigenous people.
In recent weeks, DNA tests on skeletal remains found near an apparent drug cartel encampment confirmed that five of the remains belonged to some of seven missing men from Mexico’s most persecuted Indigenous group, the Yaquis. The Yaqui men were abducted in mid-July near Ciudad Obregon.
The state prosecutor’s office has suggested that the murder of Yaqui leader Tomás Rojo Valencia in May was also the work of drug cartels or allied local gangs.