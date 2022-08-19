Sweden: 2 wounded in shopping center shooting

STOCKHOLM — Swedish police say two people have been wounded in a shooting at a shopping center in the southern city of Malmo.
Shootings by criminal gangs have become a growing problem in Sweden in recent decades, including in Malmo, the country’s third-biggest city. Gang violence is among the main campaign issues ahead of Sweden’s national election on Sept. 11.
Last month a gunman opened fire inside a shopping mall across the Oresund Strait in the Danish capital, Copenhagen. Three people were killed and four wounded. Police said the suspect in that shooting, a 22-year-old Dane, apparently selected his victims at random.