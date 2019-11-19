LONDON — Swedish prosecutors on Tuesday announced that the alleged rape investigation involving WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been dropped.

Eva-Marie Persson, the deputy director of public prosecution, said in a statement that “my overall assessment is that the evidential situation has been weakened to such an extent that that there is no longer any reason to continue the investigation.”

In 2010, Assange was accused of committing sexual offences in Sweden. A case involving an alleged rape was abandoned in 2017, but then reopened earlier this year after Assange was evicted from the Ecuador Embassy in London.

Assange is currently serving a 50-week sentence in Britain for jumping bail in 2012 and is fighting extradition to the United States, which accuses him of publishing secret documents.

Kristinn Hrafnsson, WikiLeaks editor-in-chief, said in a tweet that the focus should now shift to “the threat Mr Assange has been warning about for years: the belligerent prosecution of the United States and the threat it poses to the First Amendment.”

AD
AD