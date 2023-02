Sweden hits out at ‘disinformation’ on child kidnappings

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

STOCKHOLM — The Swedish government again sought Friday to discredit claims that Swedish social service agencies kidnap Muslim children, saying Sweden was again seeing a “systematized” and “extensive” disinformation campaign. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight “This campaign has now gained momentum again,” said Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. “This is false. This is not true. Sweden does not kidnap children. The social services do not kidnap children,” Kristersson told a press conference. ”Neither Muslim nor other children.”

He said that social workers and other employees are being “exposed on social media and are being threatened.”

He said the government will post guards inside social services offices and will earmark more funds to the Swedish Psychological Defense Agency, which was established to counter misinformation, to help it tackle the “systematized” campaign against Sweden.” He didn’t say how much money would be given to the agency.

Kristersson said the disinformation campaign started in 2021. The Psychological Defense Agency said last year that the kidnapping allegations could be traced to an Arabic-language site whose creator expressed support for the Islamic State.

In February 2022, the Swedish Foreign Ministry said that “all children in Sweden are protected and cared for equally under Swedish legislation” and that social workers need a court order to remove children from their parents without consent.

