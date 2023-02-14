Sweden's king to undergo planned surgery in heart area

STOCKHOLM — Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf will undergo a planned a keyhole surgical procedure “in the heart area,” the palace said Tuesday.
“The king is doing well and his official program until the day of the operation is being carried out according to plan,” the palace added in statement.
The king ascended the throne on Sept. 15, 1973 and is the longest reigning monarch in Sweden. Later this year, the king will celebrate his 50 years on the throne.
The royal family is hugely popular in Sweden. The monarchy enjoys widespread support despite the egalitarianism that otherwise characterizes society in the Nordic country.