Swiss police find 23 migrants crammed into delivery van

GENEVA — Police in Switzerland said Tuesday that they found 23 migrants packed into the back of a delivery van during a traffic check on a highway.
Officers found the migrants crammed into the windowless cargo area of the van. Police said they were standing and had been shut in the van for several hours without a break.
The migrants were aged between 20 and 50 and were from Afghanistan, India, Syria and Bangladesh, police said in a statement. They said that they wanted to travel to European countries outside Switzerland.
The driver, a 27-year-old Gambian man who lives in Italy, was arrested and faces an investigation on suspicion of human trafficking, police said.