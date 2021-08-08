In last month’s ruling, the judge also said the female rape victim had sent out “certain signals,” Swiss media reported. A spokeswoman for the court refused to further explain that statement by the judge.
The rape took place last year in February after a visit to a nightclub. The woman was raped by the 33-year-old and his 17-year-old companion, who is currently still being tried in a Swiss juvenile court. Neither the victim’s nor the accused men’s identities were revealed.
A lawyer for the victim said she was shocked by the appeal court’s verdict, which appeared to partially blame the victim for the rape.
The judge had announced the verdict in the courtroom last month but a written ruling will only be published in a few weeks, the court said.