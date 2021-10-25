Israel rarely comments on such reports, but it has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years.
Israel has escalated its attacks in Syria in recent months. Officials in Israel are concerned about Iran’s growing presence and influence on its southern front.
An official at the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday the attack was another of Israel’s repeated violations of Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. The statement was published by Syria’s state news agency SANA.