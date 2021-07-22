Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in war-ravaged Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations. Late Monday, Syria reported an Israeli airstrike southeast of the northern Aleppo province, but did not mention details of the target or damage.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor that has activists on the ground in Syria, said Monday’s strikes targeted weapons depots that belong to Iranian-backed militiamen operating in Aleppo’s Safira region.
It also confirmed Thursday’s strikes, saying they destroyed ammunitions and weapons depots belonging to the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group in the western Homs countryside.
The Iran-backed group has been operating in Syria for years, helping President Bashar Assad’s government reclaim control over most of the country after a devastating civil war.