Syria says Israel has carried out new attack near Damascus

Placeholder while article actions load

State-run news agency SANA said Syrian air defenses confronted “hostile targets” in the skies in the Damascus countryside, a reference to Israel which has carried out hundreds of airstrikes in war-torn Syria over the past few years.

DAMASCUS, Syria — Explosions were heard in the Syrian capital Friday night, which Syrian media said were the result of a new Israeli attack near Damascus.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

The pro-government Cham FM said the Isreali attack resulted in a fire near Damascus International Airport, leading to the postponement of two flights.

There was no comment from Israel, which rarely confirms its activities inside Syria. It says it targets bases of Iran-allied militias, such as Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group that has fighters deployed in Syria and is fighting on the side of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government forces, and arms shipments believed to be bound for the militias.