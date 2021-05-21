The attack took place on Oct. 4 when the two men were visiting Dresden.
Federal prosecutors charged that the defendant used kitchen knives to attack the two men in their 50s from behind because they were holding hands and he believed they were a gay couple, which he considered to be a “grave sin.” He was arrested almost three weeks later.
The defendant, a native of Aleppo who came to Germany as a refugee in 2015, had been released from prison a month before the attack after serving a three-year juvenile sentence for promoting the extremist Islamic State group and subsequently attacking a prison guard.
