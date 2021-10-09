He was nicknamed “the Butcher of Hama” after human rights groups alleged he supervised an assault that crushed a 1982 uprising in the west-central Syrian province of Hama. Rifaat Assad has denied any role in what came to be known as the Hama massacre. He has also been linked to the 1980 killings of hundreds of prisoners and Syrian army abuses in Lebanon in the 1970s and early 1980s.