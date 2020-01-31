Peace talks between the U.S. and the Taliban briefly resumed in December, but U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad called for a “pause” in the negotiations after the Taliban attacked a highly fortified U.S. air base in Bagram.

Since then, Khalilzad has been demanding the Taliban reduce violence before formal talks can resume. Taliban negotiators presented Khalilzad with a plan to do so earlier this month, but talks have not restarted.

Overall, the watchdog report found that attacks launched by the Taliban and other insurgent groups increased by six percent in 2019 from the previous year.

The watchdog report also found that during the same period, Afghanistan’s special forces — the units leading the fight against the Taliban in Afghanistan — conducted fewer ground operations than at any other time during 2019.

Since 2018, the push for peace has brought with it a spike in violence in Afghanistan as both the U.S.-backed government and the Taliban have looked to gain negotiating leverage through battlefield gains. That increased violence has resulted in record high civilian casualties and increasing casualties among Afghanistan’s security forces.

Casualties among Afghan security forces continued to increase during the last three months of 2019, the watchdog report found. However, the increase was not quantified with a percentage. Instead the report says casualties among security forces have increased “slightly.”

The Afghan government began classifying casualty data among its security forces in 2017. Following that decision, the American military command in Kabul also began classifying that data. Since then, the watchdog group was provided with percentages to quantify the classified data.

However, this quarter the Pentagon did not provide a percentage for public release, according to an official with the watchdog group who was only authorized to discuss the report on condition of anonymity. The official did not provide any further information explaining why no percentage was given.

Afghanistan’s military has struggled with high casualty rates for years. In late 2018, President Ashraf Ghani said more than 28,000 members of the Afghan security forces had been killed since 2015.

A key element of the draft peace deal reached in September, and later upended by President Trump, was the withdrawal of thousands of American troops, a move that would significantly increase pressure on Afghanistan’s military.

