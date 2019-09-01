The Taliban attacked a second northern Afghan city early Sunday, raising fears of renewed assaults on population centers even as the top U.S. negotiator headed to Kabul announcing a deal from the ongoing peace talks was imminent.

Militants attacked the city of Pul-e-Khumri from at least two sides early Sunday morning, Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Ministry of Defense told The Washington Post, but said that Afghan security forces had repelled them.

A statement from the intelligence agency said the attack involved 30 to 40 Taliban fighters at 2 a.m. local time but they were stopped by local forces and were now trapped.

Two security officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the press, said the Taliban entered the city from several places and for a time blocked a key highway linking the capital Kabul with the rest of the north. This was the first time the Taliban had gained any ground in Pul-e- Khumri.

Early Sunday morning, U.S. negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad tweeted that the latest round of talks had concluded and they were “at the threshold of an agreement” and said he would travel to Kabul Sunday for further consultations. Marathon talks have gone late into the night this past week, as an unofficial Sept. 1 deadline for a peace deal arrives.

The attack on Pul-e-Khumri came just one day after Taliban militants launched a major attack on the northern city of Kunduz from multiple sides on Saturday, prompting a day-long standoff with Afghan forces. The city of Kunduz has fallen to the Taliban twice in the past few years, but is currently under government control.

Early Saturday evening, as a police spokesman gathered with officials at a busy roundabout in Kunduz, a suicide bomber detonated, killing the spokesman, Col. Sayed Sarwar Hussaini, and at least nine others.

The suicide attack occurred shortly after Acting Defense Minister Asadullah Khalid visited the city and assured residents that it would not fall to militants. U.S. Army Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller, the top American commander in Afghanistan, also visited Kunduz Sunday but left shortly before the suicide attack.

[Taliban launches large-scale attack on key Afghan city even as talks with U.S. continue]

On Sunday, the Ministry of Interior said in a statement that the “entire Kunduz city has been cleared” and that the situation there was now “back to normal.” Officials said dozens of Taliban fighters had been killed, while 20 members of the security forces and five civilians died.

The attack in Kunduz was a brazen display of violence as negotiators from both sides in Qatar say they are very close to reaching a deal. Khalilzad tweeted on Saturday that he “raised the Kunduz attack in talks today, telling the Taliban that violence like this must stop.”

In Kabul, presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said the attack was “completely in contradiction with what [the Taliban] talk about in the peace process in Doha.”

The United States and Taliban have met for nine rounds of peace talks in the past 10 months. The Taliban wants a full withdrawal of all foreign troops for Afghanistan. The United States has demanded a complete cease-fire and has insisted that the Afghan government be included in separate talks after a deal is reached. The Taliban has so far refused to include the Afghan government in peace talks.

Meanwhile, President Ashraf Ghani is forging ahead with plans to hold a presidential election here on Sept. 28. He is facing increasing pressure to postpone the vote, which has already been postponed twice before, amid concerns the elections could thwart prospects for peace and lead to increased violence. Already, election officials have said some 2,000 polling places will not be open on election day due to insecurity. And this week, his top competitor, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah said he would be willing to quit elections in the name of peace. Ghani, who is up for a second term, has not reciprocated.

Sharif Hassan and Salahuddin Sayed contributed to this report.

