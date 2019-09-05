Afghan officials expressed concerns over a pending U.S.-Taliban deal this week, as the militant group claimed responsibility for the second deadly explosion in the capital in less than three days.

At least 10 people were killed and more than 40 injured on Thursday morning when a car bomb exploded in a heavily fortified area of central Kabul, close to Afghan security offices. Plumes of smoke could be seen rising over the capital as casualties were transported to a nearby hospital.

The Taliban said in a statement that it had targeted a convoy of foreigners.

But no foreign convoy can be seen in footage circulating on social media, which appeared to show a van entering a crowded traffic circle before detonating. The footage shows only passenger vehicles and some pedestrians, including one who appears to try to run from the scene just before the bomb detonated.

The United States and the Taliban completed their ninth round of talks in Qatar on Sunday, and top U.S. negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad then flew straight to Kabul to brief officials here on the proposed plan.

On Monday, he appeared on Afghan television station ToloNews, where he said a deal had been met “in principle,” but awaited President Trump’s approval. The draft agreement would see 5,400 U.S. troops leave Afghanistan and five U.S. bases close within about five months.

Toward the end of the hour-long interview broadcast, a massive truck bomb detonated in eastern Kabul, just outside a compound housing foreigners.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed at least 16 people, including one Romanian diplomat and Afghan civilians, igniting anger in the neighborhood housing the compound, known as the Green Village, where Afghan residents have been killed in earlier attacks targeting foreigners.

The Afghan government has been excluded from peace talks with the Taliban, and on Wednesday, presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said the Afghan government was concerned there would be dangerous consequences to the deal. “We therefore seek further clarifications about this document so that we can thoroughly assess potential threats and prevent them,” he said.

After the explosion on Thursday, Ghani’s running mate, Amrullah Saleh, said at a campaign rally in Kabul that “this is a conspiracy, it is not peace.”

“This is aimed at the division of Afghanistan and we do not accept it,” he said.

Sharif Hassan contributed to this report.

Read more:

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news