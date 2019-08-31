The Taliban launched an attack on the northern city of Kunduz early Saturday morning in a violent show of force against the Afghan government even as the group’s leaders meet with U.S. negotiators in Qatar in a bid to finalize a peace deal that could put an end to 18 years of war.

Much of Kunduz province is controlled by the Taliban, and the provincial capital, which is one of the largest cities in Afghanistan, has fallen to the militants twice in recent years.

Mohammad Yusuf Ayoubi, a member of the provincial council, told The Washington Post in a phone call that “there is intense fighting in the outskirts of the city and also in some areas deep inside the city.”

“The city is almost deserted,” he said, adding that airstrikes were being carried out against the militants.

Sayed Sarwar Hussaini, a spokesman for the provincial police, told the Associated Press that the offensive began overnight, with militants attacking the city from a number of strategic angles in what he called a “massive attack.”

“I can confirm that intense gun battles are going on around the city, but the Taliban have not been able to overrun any security checkpoint,” he said.

Presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi tweeted on Saturday that “Afghan security and defense forces are fully prepared to thwart the Taliban offensive in Kunduz.”

“As always the Taliban have taken positions in civilian areas,” he wrote.

Kunduz has experienced extreme levels of violence in recent years.

In 2015, when the Taliban took control of the city, a U.S. airstrike hit a hospital run by Doctors Without Borders, killing more than 40 people, including patients and medical staff. The Pentagon said the hospital was not the intended target. Last year, a United Nations report said at least 30 children were among those killed in Afghan government airstrikes in Kunduz province.

U.S. and Taliban negotiators are currently in Qatar for their ninth round of peace talks in 10 months. Both sides have said that they are nearing a deal, although it was unclear if an agreement would be made by Washington’s unofficial Sept. 1 deadline. Talks were scheduled to continue on Saturday morning.

The Taliban is calling for a complete withdrawal of foreign troops, and U.S. negotiators are asking for a complete cease fire. There are currently 14,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan, but this week, President Trump told Fox News Radio that an initial withdrawal would reduce that number to 8,600.

Salahuddin Sayed and Sharif Hassan contributed to this report.

