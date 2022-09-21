Taliban official: explosion kills 3 people in Afghan capital

ISLAMABAD — An explosion in Afghanistan’s capital has killed at least three people and wounded 13 others, a Taliban official said on Wednesday.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.
The regional affiliate of IS, known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, has increased attacks on mosques and minorities across the country since the Taliban seized power last August.
IS, which emerged in eastern Afghanistan in 2014, is seen as the greatest security challenge facing the country’s new Taliban rulers. Following their takeover a year ago, the Taliban have launched a sweeping crackdown on IS.