But some opposition figures say the best option now is for former government officials who have remained in Kabul to secure a political agreement with the Taliban. “This is the only hope we have,” said negotiator Fatima Gailani, referring to the talks underway in Kabul. Gailani, who was part of the team that represented the Afghan government in peace talks before the Taliban seized Kabul, said a political settlement was crucial to maintaining international aid and preventing Afghanistan from descending further into poverty.