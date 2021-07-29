Mohmand said he had received reports of 60 dead but said the death toll is likely much higher.
Nuristan is a mountainous region and the Taliban control large swaths of the province. Mohmand said dozens of families fled the flooding to the neighboring Kunar region.
The Nuristan government is appealing to the Taliban to allow rescue teams into their area to offer help, he added.
Taliban control or hold sway in roughly half of Afghanistan. Since the announced withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops from the country, the insurgent force has swept through dozens of districts.
It’s not clear how well equipped the Taliban are to deal with emergencies in areas under their control, which are mostly rural areas.