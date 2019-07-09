Members of Afghan delegations gather during the second day of the Intra Afghan Dialogue talks in the Qatari capital Doha on July 8, 2019. (Karim Jaafar/AFP/Getty Images)

A marathon two-day meeting between Taliban officials and a range of influential Afghans in Qatar concluded Monday night with a surprisingly positive joint resolution that included an eight point “road map for peace,” even as violence is spiking in the country.

All participants agreed that meaningful peace would only be possible through “Afghan-inclusive negotiations,” though the Taliban still refuse to negotiate with the government of Afghanistan directly.

The informal meeting came during a pause in the latest round of formal negotiations between U.S. and Taliban officials, and it appeared to give added momentum to those talks as they resume Tuesday.

In a tweet after midnight, top U.S. negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad said the meeting “gives hope for further progress” to end years of war and “terrible suffering.”

American officials have said they seek to reach a basic peace deal by Sept. 1, with Afghan presidential elections scheduled to take place at the end of that month, but some observers have expressed concern that the accelerating parallel processes could deepen political divisions, uncertainty and possible violence.

Participants preparing to return to Kabul praised the cordial tone of the encounter. They called it a watershed of sorts because it included several Afghan government officials, who were allowed to participate as private citizens. Until now, the Taliban have refused to meet with Afghan officials and derided their elected government as a U.S. puppet.

“Glad to see common understanding on difficult issues. The conference itself was a success in pursuing peace agenda,” tweeted Fawzia Koofi, a member of parliament and one of six women out of a Kabul delegation of 50. The joint resolution said “all participants insist” on continuing the dialogue.

Nadir Naim, the deputy chairman of Afghanistan’s High Peace Council, said he was hopeful that a U.S.-Taliban deal on foreign troop withdrawals and a permanent cease-fire is now imminent. “We believe they are very near,” he told the Reuters news agency from Doha late Monday. “A lot of the differences are being resolved, so it’s just a matter of time.”

But some delegates and outside observers raised cautionary notes. They said insurgents at the “peace conference” had expressed no regret for two recent bombings that injured hundreds of Afghan children, that they had not explicitly agreed to negotiate with the government, and that they had not softened their earlier insistence that the country must come under full sharia (Islamic) law.

Among eight conditions listed in the joint road map for peace, the top item is “institutionalizing [the] Islamic system in the country for the implementation of comprehensive peace.” This is familiar Taliban language that directly contradicts the demand of many Afghans, including some at the Doha meeting, to keep Afghanistan a democratic Islamic republic.

One participant from the government, speaking on condition of anonymity in order to speak freely, said the comments of Taliban leaders at the meeting “proved that they have not changed, despite claims that they have.”

The participant said it was important that the insurgent leaders had a chance to “see and hear from Afghans how the country has changed” in recent years, and that they seemed less “arrogant” and “dismissive” than in the past. But he also said they told the Kabul delegates, “with a sense of pride and victory, that they had defeated the U.S.”

It was not clear how the intra-Afghan encounter, which followed two similar conferences in Moscow and a failed attempt in April for a larger meeting in Doha, would affect the U.S.-Taliban talks that have been taking place since September in an effort to end the 18-year conflict.

Khalilzad said earlier this week that the latest talks had made “substantive progress” in four major issues, including a timetable for U.S. troop withdrawals and a permanent cease-fire.

Several analysts who read the joint resolution early Tuesday said it was positive in that it made detailed recommendations for conditions needed to achieve piece. On the other hand, they said it also left unaddressed several especially thorny issues including how the timing of foreign troop withdrawals would relate to further talks with Afghans and whether the Taliban would finally agree to negotiate with authorities in Kabul.

The joint statement said that the “peace process” would begin “simultaneously with the accomplishment of all the terms and conditions set forth,” along with agreeing on international monitoring of the process, assurance of no interference by neighboring countries, establishing an “Islamic system” and securing future support from donor countries.

“Even the most hardened skeptic has to admit that this statement is encouraging, but the ‘what next’ factor is critical,” said Michael Kugelman, an analyst at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in Washington. “Lest we forget, amid all the hoopla, the Taliban still have their eyes on a prize — a troop withdrawal deal that the U.S. isn’t ready to concede until there's more progress with an intra-Afghan dialogue. That has new momentum now, but the Taliban buy-in is still questionable.”

There was also concern among some delegates that the Taliban members at the meeting were only giving lip service to issues including women’s rights, freedom of the press, and the protection of civilians. The joint agreement said all sides supported “assuring women’s rights . . . as per and within the Islamic framework of Islamic values.” During four years in power from 1996 to 2001, the Sunni extremist Taliban militia severely repressed women’s rights to work, study and leave their homes without a male escort.

Participants from Kabul were shaken Sunday, just as talks were beginning, when a deadly suicide bombing took place in the capital of Ghazni province and was immediately claimed by the Taliban. The attack, which killed 12 people and wounded 180, was aimed at a compound of the national intelligence agency, but many of those wounded were children at a nearby school.

