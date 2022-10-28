Tanzania's commercial capital imposes water restrictions

DODOMA, Tanzania — One of Africa’s largest and fastest growing cities has imposed water restrictions as officials blame dry weather and dropping river levels.
Frustration is growing. Resident Victor Musa said it has been three days and “I have no water.” He alleged that even the rationing plan is faulty, saying his family and other homes received the last supply of water for just 20 minutes.
Last year, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa inspected the water treatment plants after the city went for days without water. President Samia Suluhu Hassan directed authorities to ensure they protect water sources from encroachers.
Civil society groups have criticized the city’s water authority over the rate of water lost because of illegal connections and other factors.