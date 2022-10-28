Tanzania's commercial capital imposes water restrictions

The country’s water minister, Jumaa Aweso, said the city’s water authority has been working to provide a better supply from the struggling Lower Ruvu water treatment plant.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Some of the more than 6 million residents of Tanzania’s commercial capital, Dar es Salaam, say thousands of homes have had no water for weeks.

Frustration is growing. Resident Victor Musa said it has been three days and “I have no water.” He alleged that even the rationing plan is faulty, saying his family and other homes received the last supply of water for just 20 minutes.