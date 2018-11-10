An audio recording that Turkish officials say captures the dying moments of journalist Jamal Khashoggi as he is killed in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul has been shared with Saudi Arabia, Britain, France and Germany in addition to the United States, the Turkish president said Saturday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke at Ankara airport before departing for Paris for commemorations to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

“We gave it to Saudi Arabia,” he said of the recording. “We gave it to America. To the Germans, French, English, we gave it to all of them.”

Turkey has not said how it has a recording from inside the consulate.

Khashoggi, a contributor to The Washington Post World Opinions section, was killed at the Saudi Arabia Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2 as he went to collect a document he needed to get married. Turkey has said the killing was carried out by a 15-man Saudi hit squad that traveled to Istanbul from Saudi Arabia to kill him. Erdogan has previously said the orders came from the “highest levels” of the Saudi government.

