Teen held in German teacher's death had 'problems at school'

BERLIN — A 17-year-old suspected of killing one of his teachers at a vocational school in Germany is said to have had “problems at school” and been suspended for the day hours before the stabbing took place, authorities said Wednesday.
Witnesses pointed to long-running problems and said that “recurring conflicts with teachers” led to the school principal giving the student a one-day suspension on Tuesday morning, police and prosecutors said in a statement.
The teenager hasn’t yet given any information on what happened and the motive remains unclear, authorities said.