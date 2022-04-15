Ten al-Qaeda inmates escape from prison in eastern Yemen

SANAA, Yemen — Ten jailed al-Qaida militants have escaped from prison in Yemen’s eastern province of Hadramawt, security officials said on Friday.
Preliminary investigations indicated that the inmates must have coordinated their move with prison guards who collaborated, as well as other militants from outside, they added.
The Yemen-based Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula has long been considered the global network’s most dangerous branch, and has attempted to carry out attacks on the U.S. mainland.
A list of the fugitives’ names has been put out on social media to help with the hunt, said the officials.