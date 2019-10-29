The powerful Iraqi cleric, Muqtada al-Sadr, whose supporters have played a major part in the demonstrations, called for early elections Tuesday, deepening the crisis.

Sarah Mahdi, a 24-year-old volunteer treating people hit by tear gas in Tahrir, said protesters wanted a whole new system with a new election law.

“Hold a new election that allows us to elect the person we want, not a party that makes agreements behind closed doors to decide our future according to their own self interest. That’s over. All of the political factions that have been in power since 2003 are expired,” she said. “We need a fresh start. We want a homeland.”

In Karbala, at least one protester was killed late Monday, according to Iraq’s High Commission for Human Rights. Media reports quoted eyewitnesses as saying masked men fired on demonstrators staging a sit-in about a mile from the shrine of Imam Hussein, a revered figure in Shiite Islam.

News agencies quoted Iraqi security officials as saying 18 protesters were killed in the violence. But provincial officials, including Karbala’s governor, denied that figure. The local police chief said in a statement Tuesday that videos on social media showing protesters running from gunfire had been fabricated to “incite the street” against the government.

The latest violence, in which 83 demonstrators have been killed since Friday, follows similar unrest that began earlier this month. In those demonstrations, 149 people were killed, and a government inquiry blamed Iraqi security forces for using lethal force.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi approved the investigation’s recommendations, including firing senior security officials. But as protests swelled in recent days, demonstrators turned their rage toward political parties and Iran-backed militias, whose members fired on crowds outside their headquarters.

In Maysan province, about 200 miles southwest of Baghdad, at least 14 people were killed Saturday in violence involving the powerful Iran-linked militia, Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq. Protesters were attempting to storm the group’s headquarters and when gunmen fired on them, killing at least three.

The demonstrators, including supporters of Sadr, who commands a rival militia, staged a counterattack and wounded the local leader of the militia, eyewitnesses said. They then followed the ambulance carrying the militia leader and his brother to the hospital and there beat them to death. Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq has vowed revenge.

In Karbala, demonstrators breached the Iranian consulate and raised an Iraqi flag. Footage also showed protesters tearing down a poster of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran’s influence in Iraq has grown since it backed the militias who spearheaded the fight against the Islamic State. Tehran’s allies, including former militiamen, now occupy powerful positions in Iraq’s government and in parliament.

Despite the country’s vast oil wealth, Iraq continues to suffer from poor infrastructure, a flagging economy and routine power outages. Demonstrators have rejected the prime minister’s calls to reshuffle the cabinet and introduce a reform package, saying they want a whole new system.

In Baghdad’s Tahrir Square, the demonstrations had a more festival-type atmosphere, despite the repeated attacks by security forces.

Students from elementary schools to universities joined the demonstrations wearing their school uniforms. Restaurants delivered food to the protesters for free and barbers gave haircuts to those camped out in the square. Medical volunteers treated injured protesters and clerics arrived to show their support.

All the while, Iraqi security forces fired tear gas and rubber bullets at the demonstrators.

“Even facing violent attacks by protesters, security forces are required to limit their response strictly to what is proportionate and necessary to maintain order,” Sarah Leah Whitson, Middle East director at the New York-based Human Rights Watch, said in a statement this weekend.

“What we’ve now seen time and again are Iraqi security forces resorting to unnecessary force, even against nonviolent protesters,” she said.

Cunningham reported from Istanbul.

