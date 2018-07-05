Thai soldiers are seen at the Tham Luang cave area as operations continue for the 12 boys and their coach trapped at the cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on July 6, 2018. (Ye Aung Thu/AFP/Getty Images)

A member of the Thai navy team attempting to rescue a group of young boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave fell unconscious from a lack of oxygen and died shortly after, officials said Friday.

Speaking at a press conference, a commander of the Thai navy SEAL group said the retired navy SEAL was placing oxygen tanks along an exit route to assist the boys in their escape from the cave when his own oxygen ran out. He was found unconscious around 1 a.m. Friday. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, and he was later transferred to a hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

“It is sad news,” Pasakorn Boonyalak, deputy governor of Chiang Rai province, said at the press conference. “His job was to deliver oxygen, but he did not have enough on his way back.”

The fatality raises fears that a rescue mission could be fraught and even deadly for the boys, who have been trapped for nearly two weeks.

The diver was identified as Saman Kunam, a 38-year old retired Navy officer. His body has been transported to a naval base in central Thailand, and then on to his family in the northeastern part of the country.

“This mission is really scary and dangerous,” Pasakorn said. But, “we will have to continue our mission as planned.”

The diver was about half a mile from where the 12 young soccer players and their coach have been trapped since June 23, when rains flooded the vast and complex cave system they were exploring in northern Thailand. The group was found Monday after a dramatic search and rescue that gripped the world, but authorities have warned that getting them out will be a fraught and difficult process. None of the boys can swim, and could panic if they had to dive out, which could lead to deadly consequences.

Officials said Thursday evening that three of the boys are in poor health, weaker than their other teammates. It is unclear if a rescue effort would prioritize those three for an evacuation.

Thai navy officials say they are undeterred by the death of the rescue diver, and will continue the mission as planned. Speaking to The Washington Post, Thai SEAL commander Apakorn Yookongkaew said that divers would take more precautions with the boys to prevent injuries or fatalities. Officials say that water levels continue to fall in the cave, and that their priority is getting oxygen lines to the section of the cave where the boys are camped out as it slowly runs out.

But rescuers are racing against the clock, and against the rains. Light rains on Friday morning broke a relatively dry spell around the rescue site, and more rain is forecast in coming days. Experts have warned that if an extraction does not happen soon, fresh monsoons could trap the boys in their for weeks, if not months.

Four navy SEALs are stationed with the boys to monitor their health, provide food to them and check on oxygen levels. They have provided the boys with high-protein ready meals, similar to army rations that the officers themselves eat. Authorities, too, are continuing to look for other ways out for the boys —including drilling through the cave so they can be extracted without making the perilous five-hour dive all the way to the cave’s entrance through pitch-black, muddy waters.

“The situation is changing all the time,” said Apakorn, the SEAL commander. “We still have to wait and see what happens next, and whether the water level will rise again.”

