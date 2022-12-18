Thai navy ship sinks, rescue underway for sailors in water

BANGKOK — A Thai navy ship sunk in the Gulf of Thailand and ships and helicopters were working Monday to rescue sailors from the water.
The loss of power allowed more seawater to flow into the vessel, causing it to list and sink.
It occurred while the warship was on patrol at sea 32 kilometers (20 miles) from the pier at Bangsaphan district in Prachuap Khiri Khan province.
While northern and central Thailand are seeing their coldest temperatures of the year, far southern Thailand has been experiencing storms and flooding in recent days. Ships were warned to stay ashore.